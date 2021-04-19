Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.30.

URBN stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -466.38, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

