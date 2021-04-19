Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLK. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.