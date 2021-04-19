Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $49.10 on Monday. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after purchasing an additional 643,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 939.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 333,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.