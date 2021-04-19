Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €150.00 by Independent Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

Shares of ETR PFV opened at €174.20 ($204.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12 month high of €192.80 ($226.82). The business’s 50 day moving average is €158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.04.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

