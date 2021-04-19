Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.98-4.04 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.98-4.04 EPS.
Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.15.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
