Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.98-4.04 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.98-4.04 EPS.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.15.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.