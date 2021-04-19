MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $186.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day moving average of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

