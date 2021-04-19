GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 25.5% This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $38.30 million and $1.72 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.14 or 0.00479383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002437 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

