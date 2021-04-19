Spiking 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $101.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 78% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $2.27 million and $101.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 79.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00672401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.