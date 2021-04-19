Short Interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expands By 38.8%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $15.30 on Monday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

