BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Update

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 773,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BLFS stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,113 shares of company stock worth $14,124,844. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

