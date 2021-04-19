Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,905,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

