Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Decreased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.51 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average is $144.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

