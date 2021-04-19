Swmg LLC Purchases 37,305 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS EFV opened at $52.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

