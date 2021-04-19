Swmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Swmg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

VTV opened at $135.35 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

