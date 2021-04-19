1,066 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

