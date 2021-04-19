Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 72.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of WSM opened at $174.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

