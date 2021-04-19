Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.83 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

