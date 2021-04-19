GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

