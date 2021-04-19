Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 151.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $162.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

