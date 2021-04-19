Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

