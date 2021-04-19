Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

APD opened at $287.48 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average is $277.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

