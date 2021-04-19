InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in InterDigital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

