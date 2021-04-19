Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 482,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 10.0% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 91,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

IP stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

