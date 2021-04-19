Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,656,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYND. UBS Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

BYND stock opened at $137.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock worth $5,892,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

