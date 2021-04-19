Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVCF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NUVCF stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

