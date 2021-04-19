Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $237.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $182.13 and a twelve month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

