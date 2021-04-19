First Financial Corp IN Sells 355 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

SBUX opened at $118.34 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

