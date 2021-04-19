First Financial Corp IN Has $309,000 Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,195,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.