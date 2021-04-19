AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $151.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $153.82.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $121,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

