Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $233.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average of $190.44. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.