Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.
CAT opened at $233.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average of $190.44. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.
In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
