AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $241.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

AON has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

AON opened at $239.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.54. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

