Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $139.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

