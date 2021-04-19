Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Medtronic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Medtronic by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $126.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

