Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

