Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $67.90.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

