Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

