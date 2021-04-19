Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Shares of BXP opened at $105.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $94.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

