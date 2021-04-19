Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.
Shares of BXP opened at $105.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $94.03.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
