Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

