Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK opened at $300.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

