Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group comprises 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 711,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 98,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after buying an additional 401,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 25,000 shares valued at $1,299,175. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

