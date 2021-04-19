New Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

QUAL opened at $127.59 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55.

