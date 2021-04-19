The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,883 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

