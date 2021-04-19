Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,743 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $78.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

