Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 29,689 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,689 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,446,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.18 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

