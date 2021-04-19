Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alarm.com by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

