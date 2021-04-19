Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FMTX opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

