GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $188,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $257.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.81. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $165.91 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

