ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

