Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 105.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

