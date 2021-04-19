Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $82.60

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

STT opened at $80.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

